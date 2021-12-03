뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: V Turns Into the Hottest 'Squid Game' Masked Manager at BTS Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: V Turns Into the Hottest 'Squid Game' Masked Manager at BTS Concert

[SBS Star] VIDEO: V Turns Into the Hottest 'Squid Game' Masked Manager at BTS Concert

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.03 17:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: V Turns Into the Hottest Squid Game Masked Manager at BTS Concert
V of K-pop boy group BTS transformed into the hottest 'Squid Game' masked manager at the group's concert. 

On December 1 (local time), the third day of BTS' concert 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE―L.A.' was held at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, the United States. 

Towards the end of the concert, one guy came on stage, dressed as the masked manager in Netflix's popular series 'Squid Game'. 
V VJust as fans wondered who the masked manager was, he took his mask off. 

As soon as he took the mask off, fans' loud screams filled the stadium. 

It turned out to be V, and everyone just could not help but gasp and scream when his gorgeous face was revealed.  
V VAlthough it is not any surprise as V looks good in everything in the world, he also looked amazing in the costume. 

He could easily be the hottest masked manager in 'Squid Game' if the games in the series really happened. 

Regarding his masked manager costume, fans left comments such as, "If he was the one about to kill me in 'Squid Game', I would be happy to be killed LOL.", "How does he manage to shine, like all the time?", "I'm speechless." and so on. 
VNetflix also took to their official Twitter to share their thoughts on it. 

They said, "While V should never really wear a mask, I am living for this BTS x Squid Game mashup." 
 

(Credit= 'bts_bighit' 'beklassic_v' 'winterVerry1230' Twitter, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.