[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Shares What Leonardo DiCaprio Said to Him When They Took a Photo

Actor Lee Jung Jae revealed what American actor Leonardo DiCaprio said to him when they took a photo together.On December 1 (local time), Lee Jung Jae featured in CBS' talk show 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'.During the show, the host Stephen Colbert said, "You've been a household name in Korea for decades, but most Americans got to know you through 'Squid Game'."He continued, "How does it feel now where, wherever you go, celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio are wanting to take selfies with you?"Lee Jung Jae answered, "Yeah, I couldn't believe it myself either. He told me that he actually watched 'Squid Game'. He said he enjoyed it very much."He resumed, "Leonardo DiCaprio said that I was really lucky to be in it, and I did an amazing job. It was unbelievable."Then, Stephen Colbert commented, "Is it true that this photo was taken with his phone? Does that mean you have his phone number?"Lee Jung Jae laughed and responded, "Oh, no, no. It was taken with his phone, indeed. But I don't have his number. We have a mutual friend, so I got this photo through that friend."'Squid Game' is about 456 cash-strapped people competing in children's games to win a ton of cash after accepting a strange invitation.Lee Jung Jae played the role of 'Seong Gi-hun', a divorced father and indebted gambler who lives with his elderly mother.Since the premiere on September 17, 'Squid Game' has been one of the most-watched as well as most-talked-about series around the world.(Credit= 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' YouTube, 'from_jjlee' Instagram)(SBS Star)