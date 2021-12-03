[SBS Star] HYBE CBO Min Hee Jin Reveals New Girl Group's Debut Song Was Made 2 Years Ago

South Korean entertainment behemoth HYBE's CBO (Chief Brand Officer) Min Hee Jin revealed exciting details about the company's upcoming girl group.On December 1 episode of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block', Min Hee Jin was featured as one of the guests and shared talks.Min Hee Jin just launched HYBE's new sub-label, ADOR, announcing that the company's much-expected rookie girl group will make its debut under the new label.While talking about the upcoming group, Min Hee Jin said, "I'm preparing (the debut of the new girl group) with much confidence. I already had the group's debut song in mind two years ago."She added, "I definitely expect the group to take things to a new, whole different level. I hope to present the group as soon as possible within the next year."Before joining HYBE as the CBO in 2019, Min Hee Jin was a former head creative director and a board member of SM Entertainment, where she worked for approximately 17 years.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)