[SBS Star] HOSHI Cutely Responds When He Forgets What to Say During His Japanese Acceptance Speech

HOSHI of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN cutely responded when he forgot his lines during his acceptance speech in Japanese.On December 2, an annual awards ceremony '2021 Asia Artist Awards (AAA)' took place at KBS Arena.Many actors, actresses, entertainers, K-pop groups and soloists attended the event.One of them was SEVENTEEN, who was awarded with three different trophies―'The Singer of the Year', 'The Best Producer' and 'AAA's Fabulous Singer'.During their acceptance speech, HOSHI made everybody at the event burst into laughter.HOSHI thanked fans in Japanese, "Thank you so much. We'll remember this, and continue to perform as a great group. Next year, I hope everyone...", then he suddenly paused and awkwardly laughed.His sudden pause and laugh got the host LeeTeuk thinking that he had forgotten what to say, and he laughingly asked HOSHI, "Did you just forget your lines?"HOSHI just continued to laugh and tried his best to bring back his memory.However, as he could not think quickly enough, he sighed hard and apologized in Japanese, "Sorry!"The members of SEVENTEEN around HOSHI burst out laughing and took the microphone away from him.Then, everyone at the KBS Arena gave HOSHI a round of applause as he walked away from the microphone, while HOSHI had his head down in embarrassment.After that, JEONGHAN stood in front of HOSHI, and finished the sentence for him.(Credit= 2021 Asia Artist Awards, SBS Entertainment News, 'pledis_17' Twitter)(SBS Star)