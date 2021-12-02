뉴스
[SBS Star] These Photos of NCT 127 Are Making Fans Wonder What Season They Are in
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.02
Some photos of K-pop boy group NCT 127 are making fans wonder what time of the year they are in. 

Recently, one fan of NCT 127 compiled photos of the group members together.

Regarding these photos, the fan stated, "You'll have no idea which season the boys are in in these photos." 
NCT 127In the photos, the members of NCT 127 surprisingly were wearing different seasonal clothes. 

Some were wearing a long sleeve t-shirt while others were wearing a short sleeve t-shirt. 

But there were also members who had wrapped themselves around with a puffer coat or jacket as if they were super cold. 
NCT 127It certainly was impossible to tell what the season was, and fans started to debate on the topic under this post. 

Everyone came up with different answers, and more and more fans are becoming curious about the season in these photos at the moment. 
NCT 127 NCT 127(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'NCT' NAVER V LIVE, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)
