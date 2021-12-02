뉴스
[SBS Star] Anupam Tripathi Talks About Feeling Pressured to Act in 'Squid Game'
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.02 16:35
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Anupam Tripathi Talks About Feeling Pressured to Act in Squid Game
Korea-based Indian actor Anupam Tripathi spoke about feeling pressured to play his role in 'Squid Game'. 

On December 1 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Anupam Tripathi made a guest appearance. 
Anupam TripathiDuring the talk, Anupam Tripathi mentioned being part of Netflix's mega-hit series 'Squid Game'. 

Anupam Tripathi said, "I don't think I would ever forget about acting in 'Squid Game'. It was such an amazing experience for me. I would never forget 199―my number in series." 

He continued, "Everyone who I worked with, our team, meant so much to me. They changed my life." 
Anupam TripathiThen, the hosts brought up the fact Anupam Tripathi being in a great number of popular Korean films including, 'Ode to My Father' (2014), 'The Phone' (2015), 'Heart Blackened' (2017), 'SPACE SWEEPERS' (2020) and more. 

Anupam Tripathi shyly laughed and commented, "Yes, that's right. But when I first saw the script for 'Squid Game', I instantly fell in love with it. It was just so good, you know." 

He resumed, "I only had three to four lines at first, but my lines kept on being added on. I got worried, because I had to act with Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo." 

He added, "I kept on wondering if I would be able to pull it off well. I was anxious about it all the time." 
Anupam TripathiIn 'Squid Game', Anupam Tripathi portrayed the life of a struggling Pakistani migrant worker 'Ali'. 

(Credit= 'sangipaiya' Instagram, MBC Radio Star) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.