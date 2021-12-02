뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Says He Decided to Become an Actor After Hearing, "Your Eyes Are a Thing Right Now"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Says He Decided to Become an Actor After Hearing, "Your Eyes Are a Thing Right Now"

[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Says He Decided to Become an Actor After Hearing, "Your Eyes Are a Thing Right Now"

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.02 14:38 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Says He Decided to Become an Actor After Hearing, "Your Eyes Are a Thing Right Now"
Actor Choi Woo Shik shared that he made up his mind to make his acting debut after hearing that his eyes were a thing at that time. 

On December 1 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Choi Woo Shik made a guest appearance. 
Choi Woo ShikDuring the talk, Choi Woo Shik talked about how he became an actor.

Choi Woo Shik said, "I wasn't interested in becoming an actor at first. I was more interested in the production, so I wanted to go into that field. One day, my friend told me that I should try getting into acting in Korea, because my eyes were a thing there." 

He continued, "At that time, the industry big names were like RAIN, Kim Soo Hyun, Yoo Ah In and more. They didn't have double eyelids, you know. So, I thought, maybe I should give it a go." 

He resumed, "But it turned out that friend had already sent my photos to some production companies in Korea. Then, I got a call from the production company that made 'Dream High'. They wanted me to come for an audition."
Choi Woo ShikThen, Choi Woo Shik said that he told his parents about it, "I told them, 'I'm going to try to make debut as an actor in Korea. Apparently, my eyes are a thing there.' They got so confused.'" 

The actor laughed and went on, "Anyway, I flew to Korea. When I got to the venue, I saw so many people. They were all doing something, and they seemed really prepared, whereas I got got in Korea from Canada like a day before." 

He added, "I got scared, and was going to just run from the audition. But then one of the staff members was like, 'Hey, you came all the way from Canada for this. Are you honestly going to go? Just do it.' That's to that staff, I auditioned for the drama and got to the second round." 
Choi Woo ShikDue to some issues, the production of 'Dream High' got delayed and Choi Woo Shik decided to attend proper acting classes in Korea.

He did that for a few months before he got a minor role in MBC's drama 'Mate' in 2011. 

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.