[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Says He Decided to Become an Actor After Hearing, "Your Eyes Are a Thing Right Now"

Actor Choi Woo Shik shared that he made up his mind to make his acting debut after hearing that his eyes were a thing at that time.On December 1 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Choi Woo Shik made a guest appearance.During the talk, Choi Woo Shik talked about how he became an actor.Choi Woo Shik said, "I wasn't interested in becoming an actor at first. I was more interested in the production, so I wanted to go into that field. One day, my friend told me that I should try getting into acting in Korea, because my eyes were a thing there."He continued, "At that time, the industry big names were like RAIN, Kim Soo Hyun, Yoo Ah In and more. They didn't have double eyelids, you know. So, I thought, maybe I should give it a go."He resumed, "But it turned out that friend had already sent my photos to some production companies in Korea. Then, I got a call from the production company that made 'Dream High'. They wanted me to come for an audition."Then, Choi Woo Shik said that he told his parents about it, "I told them, 'I'm going to try to make debut as an actor in Korea. Apparently, my eyes are a thing there.' They got so confused.'"The actor laughed and went on, "Anyway, I flew to Korea. When I got to the venue, I saw so many people. They were all doing something, and they seemed really prepared, whereas I got got in Korea from Canada like a day before."He added, "I got scared, and was going to just run from the audition. But then one of the staff members was like, 'Hey, you came all the way from Canada for this. Are you honestly going to go? Just do it.' That's to that staff, I auditioned for the drama and got to the second round."Due to some issues, the production of 'Dream High' got delayed and Choi Woo Shik decided to attend proper acting classes in Korea.He did that for a few months before he got a minor role in MBC's drama 'Mate' in 2011.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)