[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Shares If She Was Conscious of Lee Kwang Soo While Filming Kissing·Bedroom Scenes
Published 2021.12.02 11:51 Updated 2021.12.02 11:59 View Count
Actress Lee Sunbin shared whether she felt any pressure about filming her kissing and bedroom scenes in the drama. 

Recently, Lee Sunbin sat down for an interview to talk about her current drama 'Work Later, Drink Now'. 
Lee SunbinDuring the interview, Lee Sunbin was asked what her boyfriend actor Lee Kwang Soo said about her role in 'Work Later, Drink Now'. 

Lee Sunbin said, "Lee Kwang Soo said he really loves our drama. He watches it on air all the time. He's been very supportive as well." 

She continued with a smile, "He told me that the drama was hilarious. As so many people gave me positive responses, I suddenly felt kind of shy in a way." 
Lee SunbinThen, Lee Sunbin talked about her kissing and bedroom scenes with SiWon of K-pop boy group Super Junior in the drama. 

Lee Sunbin said, "I didn't feel any pressure while filming kissing and bedroom scenes with SiWon. I also wasn't conscious of my boyfriend at all." 

She went on, "Our kissing and bedroom scenes were quite different to those in romance dramas. So, the only things SiWon and I talked about were how we were going to make our scenes look funnier." 

She added, "It's usually hard to have fun when filming kissing and bedroom scenes, but we had much fun during our shoots. It was really funny." 
Lee SunbinBack in December 2018, Lee Sunbin and Lee Kwang Soo confirmed their 5-month relationship.

(Credit= 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram, Initial Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.