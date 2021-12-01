[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Seen in Public for the First Time in a While, Looking More Stylish than Ever

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON was spotted in public for the first time in a long while.Last weekend, G-DRAGON made a surprise visit to one store in Hannam-dong, Seoul.He visited the store as it was the first day that the fashion brand launched the new line of their sneakers.G-DRAGON's appearance was the talk of the town, as it was his first time making a public appearance in years in Korea, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.He came to the store looking more stylish and fashionable than ever.According to the lucky fans who happened to be there when G-DRAGON made a visit, he filmed those people gathered together to see him with his phone.Following his visit to the store, he apparently headed to the convenience store nearby.There, he bought different types of instant noodles, then left the area after that.After seeing these photos, many left comments such as, "Wow, look at him. GD is still slaying it!", "He is still super hot! Who said he was dead!", "Why did he film the people? He's so cute!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, '8_IBGDRGN' Twitter)(SBS Star)