뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Seen in Public for the First Time in a While, Looking More Stylish than Ever
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Seen in Public for the First Time in a While, Looking More Stylish than Ever

[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Seen in Public for the First Time in a While, Looking More Stylish than Ever

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.01 18:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Seen in Public for the First Time in a While, Looking More Stylish than Ever
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON was spotted in public for the first time in a long while. 

Last weekend, G-DRAGON made a surprise visit to one store in Hannam-dong, Seoul. 

He visited the store as it was the first day that the fashion brand launched the new line of their sneakers. 
G-DRAGONG-DRAGON's appearance was the talk of the town, as it was his first time making a public appearance in years in Korea, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.  

He came to the store looking more stylish and fashionable than ever. 
G-DRAGONAccording to the lucky fans who happened to be there when G-DRAGON made a visit, he filmed those people gathered together to see him with his phone. 

Following his visit to the store, he apparently headed to the convenience store nearby. 

There, he bought different types of instant noodles, then left the area after that. 
G-DRAGONAfter seeing these photos, many left comments such as, "Wow, look at him. GD is still slaying it!", "He is still super hot! Who said he was dead!", "Why did he film the people? He's so cute!" and so on. 

(Credit= Online Community, '8_IBGDRGN' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.