[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun & Song Hye Kyo Named the Highest-paid Actresses in Korea

Actresses Jun Ji Hyun and Song Hye Kyo revealed to be the highest-paid actresses in Korea.On November 30, news outlet Hankook Ilbo shared a report on the current highest-paid Korean actresses.According to the report, Jun Ji Hyun and Song Hye Kyo get paid over 200 million won (approximately 170,000 dollars) per episode of their drama.This means that out of all actresses in Korea, Jun Ji Hyun and Song Hye Kyo are the most-paid ones.Currently, Jun Ji Hyun stars in her new drama 'Mount Jiri', and Song Hye Kyo also leads her new drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'.Both stars got paid over 200 million won per episode of 'Mount Jiri'/'Now, We Are Breaking Up'.Jun Ji Hyun made 100 million won (approximately 85,000 dollars) per episode for SBS' 2013 drama 'My Love from the Star', and Song Hye Kyo just over 100 million won for tvN's drama 'Descendants of the Sun' in 2018.It is said that the reason why they get paid so much is because they are popular within Korea as well as outside Korea.The viewing rate for their past projects is very high all around the world; the majority of their projects are said to be no. 1 viewed Korean dramas/films on major streaming services.Lee Young-ae, Ko Hyun Jung and Son Ye-jin are the next top highest-paid actresses after Jun Ji Hyun and Song Hye Kyo, who get paid over 100 million won per episode.There are quite a lot of Korean actors that get paid over 100 million won per episode, but Jun Ji Hyun, Song Hye Kyo, Lee Young-ae, Ko Hyun Jung and Son Ye-jin are the only five actresses that exceed that.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)