뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun & Song Hye Kyo Named the Highest-paid Actresses in Korea
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun & Song Hye Kyo Named the Highest-paid Actresses in Korea

[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun & Song Hye Kyo Named the Highest-paid Actresses in Korea

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.01 16:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun & Song Hye Kyo Named the Highest-paid Actresses in Korea
Actresses Jun Ji Hyun and Song Hye Kyo revealed to be the highest-paid actresses in Korea. 

On November 30, news outlet Hankook Ilbo shared a report on the current highest-paid Korean actresses. 

According to the report, Jun Ji Hyun and Song Hye Kyo get paid over 200 million won (approximately 170,000 dollars) per episode of their drama. 

This means that out of all actresses in Korea, Jun Ji Hyun and Song Hye Kyo are the most-paid ones. 

Currently, Jun Ji Hyun stars in her new drama 'Mount Jiri', and Song Hye Kyo also leads her new drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'. 

Both stars got paid over 200 million won per episode of 'Mount Jiri'/'Now, We Are Breaking Up'. 
Jun Ji Hyun and Song Hye KyoJun Ji Hyun made 100 million won (approximately 85,000 dollars) per episode for SBS' 2013 drama 'My Love from the Star', and Song Hye Kyo just over 100 million won for tvN's drama 'Descendants of the Sun' in 2018. 

It is said that the reason why they get paid so much is because they are popular within Korea as well as outside Korea. 

The viewing rate for their past projects is very high all around the world; the majority of their projects are said to be no. 1 viewed Korean dramas/films on major streaming services. 
Jun Ji Hyun and Song Hye KyoLee Young-ae, Ko Hyun Jung and Son Ye-jin are the next top highest-paid actresses after Jun Ji Hyun and Song Hye Kyo, who get paid over 100 million won per episode. 

There are quite a lot of Korean actors that get paid over 100 million won per episode, but Jun Ji Hyun, Song Hye Kyo, Lee Young-ae, Ko Hyun Jung and Son Ye-jin are the only five actresses that exceed that. 

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.