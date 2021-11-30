[SBS Star] Over 70 Year Olds ARMY Spotted at BTS L.A. Concert

K-pop boy group BTS proved that they are loved by people of all ages.On November 27 and 28, BTS' concert 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE―L.A.' was held at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, the United States.On both days, thousands of fans filled the stadium; the concert organizers say a total of 106,000 attended BTS' concert.Out of many fans, some of them caught more attention than others, and they were the elderly fans.Following the concert, one fan shared a photo of an elderly man with a black cap.He was holding a piece of paper in his hand, which had the real names of the seven BTS members.The names were in order of the chant that ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) chant during performances.According to the uploader, "This man came to see BTS with his wife. He told us that he wanted to chant along with other ARMY during BTS' performance."He/she continued, "He said he was 76 years old. He's probably one of the oldest ARMY out there. It's so awesome."Later on, another photo was uploaded online that caught the eye of many ARMY.The photo was of an elderly woman with a big writing on her back that said, "89 years old ARMY."After seeing these photos, ARMY left comments such as, "Wow, how amazing is this?", "These photos melt my heart.", "So proud to be part of ARMY." and more.(Credit= Online Community, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)