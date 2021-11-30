[SBS Star] "I Lost My Voice" Brazilian Model Gizele Oliveira Asks JIMIN to Marry Her at BTS Concert

Brazilian supermodel Gizele Oliveira, known for walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, shared a TikTok featuring Jimin from #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA.



Gizele Oliveira, Brazilian model best known for walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, proposed to JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS at the group's concert.On November 29, Gizele Oliveira shared a new video on her Instagram.The video showed Gizele Oliveira enjoying BTS' first in-person concert in two years 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE―L.A.', that was held at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, the United States.Along with this video, she wrote, "BTS concert got me losing my voice. #btsconcert #btsarmy".Soon after, Gizele Oliveira also updated a video on her TikTok account.Gizele Oliveira's loud voice was heard in the video, saying, "Marry me, JIMIN!" was heard when JIMIN appeared on the display.She wrote, "Lost my voice at the BTS concert, and this was why―from screaming this the whole night."Later on, the Brazilian model uploaded another video on her TikTok account.It was a video of Gizele Oliveira getting ready for 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE―L.A.'Over this video, she wrote, "Getting ready to meet my husband JIMIN, and ask him to marry me."Then, in the caption, she added, "JIMIN stan for life." with a crying emoji.(Credit= 'gizeledoliveira' TikTok, 'giizeleoliveira' Instagram)(SBS Star)