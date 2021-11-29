[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Angrily Responds to Jeon So Min Saying, "You Cut Your Hair like Yoon Eun Hye"

Actress Song Ji-hyo showed her anger after hearing actress Jeon So Min say, "You cut your hair like Yoon Eun Hye, unnie!"On November 28, Song Ji-hyo came on SBS' television show 'Running Man' with her new hairstyle.During the opening, Yu Jae Seok mentioned the dramatic change in Song Ji-hyo's appearance.Yu Jae Seok said, "The current hottest issue is Ji-hyo's short hair. I feel like, after cutting your hair like that, you have become the most good-looking 'Running Man' member."He continued, "A face like Song Ji-hyo doesn't get much affected by the kind of hair she has; she looks good with any hairstyles."Then, Jeon So Min commented, "You look like Yoon Eun Hye from 'Coffee Prince'! Have you finally decided to capture Jong-kook's heart, unnie?"Kim Jong-kook quickly said, "Isn't your hairstyle more like Demi Moore's?"Jeon So Min responded, "No, no. She totally looks like Yoon Eun Hye."To this, Song Ji-hyo frowned and playfully said, "What the heck are you saying? Shut your mouth!"While Jeon So Min laughed, Yu Jae Seok laughingly stated, "Hey, So Min. You almost got punched in the face.", adding more laughter to the room.(Credit= SBS Running Man, MBC Coffee Prince)(SBS Star)