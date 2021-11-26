뉴스
[SBS Star] "Too Good-looking!" Gabee·Peanut Cannot Get Their Conversation Going in Front of MAX Changmin
Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.26 17:10 View Count
Dancers Gabee and Peanut became so stunned by MAX Changmin of K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s good looks that they could not get their conversation going in front of him. 

On November 19 episode of NAVER NOW's audio show 'Free Hug', Gabee and Peanut made a guest appearance. 

Gabee and Peanut gained immense popularity after featuring in Mnet's survival show 'Street Woman Fighter' that recently ended.
Gabee and PeanutAfter Gabee and Peanut said hi to their host MAX Changmin, he said, "I believe it's our very first time seeing each other in person." 

To this, Peanut shyly laughed and commented, "Oh my...! I don't know what to do. I can't look at him in the eye." 

Gabee stated, "Earlier as we watched you rehearse for the show, Peanut couldn't stop moving and kept saying, 'I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.'" 

Peanut glanced at him and said, "It's just that your appearance is at another level to all people I've met in my life. I can't look at you for over five seconds!"

Gabee also said, "Yeah, I mean, when I look at you, I feel like I'm looking at a whole different world." 
Gabee and PeanutThen, Gabee and Peanut calmed themselves down and answered his question about being on 'Street Women Fighter'. 

While talking, Gabee suddenly burst into laughter and said, "I'm so sorry for getting distracted again, but I think I'm going crazy. MAX Changmin seems so prince-like that I can't..." 

Peanut added, "I mean, how are your eyes so brown and your nose that sharp?" 

In response to their remark, MAX Changmin just blushed and laughed. 
 

(Credit= NAVER NOW) 

(SBS Star)     
