[SBS Star] "He Was So Polite" Park Myung-soo Talks About Meeting a BTS Member at the Sauna

Entertainer Park Myung-soo shared how polite K-pop boy group BTS members are.On November 26 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show', Park Myung-soo talked about the time when he met BTS outside work.During the talk, Park Myung-soo mentioned BTS winning three big awards at the 49th American Music Awards.Park Myung-soo said, "I mean, it's amazing. We need another BTS, the second BTS. Their achievement is a huge honor to the country."He continued, "It's no wonder BTS won those awards. Their songs are incredible, and they are so trendy."Then, Park Myung-soo spoke about going to a sauna the other day where he met one member of BTS.The entertainer said, "Not so long ago, I happened to bump into a member of BTS at a sauna. He was like, 'Oh, hyung. This is OOO.' and all."He resumed, "I felt so grateful that I shook hands with him and stuff. At that time, his hair wasn't styled; it was pretty messy."He added, "But even then, he greeted me with a smile. He approached me first. He was super polite."Although it may have been awkward to say hi to Park Myung-soo at a sauna, the BTS member went up to him first and showed his polite manners.Since listening to this story, fans have been non-stop commenting on how proud they are to be ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom).(Credit= 'dj_gpark' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)