[SBS Star] "He Was So Polite" Park Myung-soo Talks About Meeting a BTS Member at the Sauna
[SBS Star] "He Was So Polite" Park Myung-soo Talks About Meeting a BTS Member at the Sauna

[SBS Star] "He Was So Polite" Park Myung-soo Talks About Meeting a BTS Member at the Sauna

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.26 16:15
Entertainer Park Myung-soo shared how polite K-pop boy group BTS members are. 

On November 26 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show', Park Myung-soo talked about the time when he met BTS outside work. 
BTSDuring the talk, Park Myung-soo mentioned BTS winning three big awards at the 49th American Music Awards. 

Park Myung-soo said, "I mean, it's amazing. We need another BTS, the second BTS. Their achievement is a huge honor to the country." 

He continued, "It's no wonder BTS won those awards. Their songs are incredible, and they are so trendy."
BTSThen, Park Myung-soo spoke about going to a sauna the other day where he met one member of BTS. 

The entertainer said, "Not so long ago, I happened to bump into a member of BTS at a sauna. He was like, 'Oh, hyung. This is OOO.' and all." 

He resumed, "I felt so grateful that I shook hands with him and stuff. At that time, his hair wasn't styled; it was pretty messy." 

He added, "But even then, he greeted me with a smile. He approached me first. He was super polite." 
BTSAlthough it may have been awkward to say hi to Park Myung-soo at a sauna, the BTS member went up to him first and showed his polite manners. 

Since listening to this story, fans have been non-stop commenting on how proud they are to be ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom). 

(Credit= 'dj_gpark' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
