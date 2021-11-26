뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS Fans Are Wanting to Buy One News Anchor's Car After V Touched It During Performance
Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.26 14:15
Many K-pop boy group BTS' fans are wanting to buy news anchor Cher Calvin's car after V touched the hood of it. 

On November 23, the members of BTS were spotted filming a crosswalk segment in the middle of the street alongside British comedian James Corden in L.A. 

The segment was filmed to be featured on the popular American late-night talk show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'. 

It was filmed at the crosswalk at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Genesee Avenue in West Hollywood, where a lot of broadcasting stations are located. 

On her way to work, Cher Calvin happened to drive upon an impromptu BTS concert, and got the front row seat to it. 

She saw them performing their hit song 'Butter', and she excitedly filmed their performance. 
 

Later on that day, Cher Calvin uploaded a video on her Instagram showing off about V touching her car during the performance. 

Cher Calvin said, "V's fingerprints are on my car! Can you see this, everyone?"

She continued, "Everybody somehow thinks that I had a dirty car and washed it, but that isn't my car and I didn't wash my car. So, I still have V's fingerprints on my car." 
 

After this video was revealed, Cher Calvin's car suddenly became valuable; lots of fans asked her if she would sell her car to them. 

They left comments such as, "If that was my car, I won't have it washed for like a year.", "I want your car so badly!", "Seriously, sell me your car!", "How much is your car? Drop it, and I'll send you the money right now." and more.

To this, Cher Calvin playfully responded, "Okay, I'll sell you my car!"
 

(Credit= 'chercalvin' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)      
