[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girl's Day Hyeri Treats Her Staff to Tablet Computers

It was revealed that Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day treated her staff to tablet computers.On November 19, Hyeri updated her YouTube channel with a new video.In the video, Hyeri was seen shooting a commercial for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).During a break, Hyeri handed out extra photos of herself from a magazine photo shoot to her staff.While doing so, the staff playfully said to Hyeri, "Sign on the photo for me. You never signed an autograph for us!"Hyeri laughed and responded, "What are you guys talking about? Tell everyone about me buying you guys an iPad each!"She continued, "I'm that sort of person who buys tablet computers for my staff members. But I have no iPad myself."Then, one of her staff brought an iPad that she received from Hyeri and asked Hyeri for an autograph on it after showing it off to the YouTube viewers.The staff stated, "Hyeri always buys stuff for us. She very often treats us to things like this."Hyeri made debut as a member of Girl's Day in October 2010.Currently, she focuses on building her YouTube channel as well as her acting career.(Credit= '혜리' YouTube)(SBS Star)