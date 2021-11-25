뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Shin-young Mentions Seeing K-pop Star Couples at a Broadcasting Company Parking Lot
Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.25
Comedienne Kim Shin-young mentioned that she often sees K-pop star couples at a parking lot of broadcasting companies. 

On November 24 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', Kim Shin-young shared an interesting story. 
Kim Shin-youngDuring the show, Kim Shin-young and her listeners talked about secret dating. 

Regarding this topic, Kim Shin-young said, "Many broadcasting companies have their parking lot in the basement. I've seen lots of celebrity couples there." 

She continued, "They are usually at an area away from where celebrities generally park their vans. Whenever I wander around there, I tend to spot celebrity couples." 
Kim Shin-youngThen, Kim Shin-young shared what she had seen them doing. 

Kim Shin-young said, "As they are not publicly together, they look around then rub their hands. Weirdly enough, they rub their hands; not hold them. After a few seconds, they disappear and go their own ways." 
Kim Shin-youngAfter that, her listeners asked if she could tell them about who they are. 

Kim Shin-young commented, "Well, I don't really know which groups they belong to, but I've seen quite a few of them in the past.", hinting that they are members of K-pop groups. 

(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'ksy83s' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
