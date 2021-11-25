[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Brings Up James Corden's Past Jokes on His Show that Made ARMY Upset

#JamesCorden James Corden disrespecting BTS and ARMY, calling BTS’s presence at the assembly “unusual” and literally calling out ARMY for being “a bunch of 15 y/o girls”. Another clout chaser I guess. Man… you can’t trust anyone. pic.twitter.com/aUpjPLpzYN — BTS_Nicole (@bangtanboysnk) September 21, 2021

RM of K-pop boy group BTS brought up British comedian James Corden's jokes that he told in the past which made a lot of ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) upset.On November 23, BTS featured on the popular American late-night talk show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.After excitedly greeting each other, the host James Corden asked the members of BTS how they had been.RM answered, "You know, it's so good to be back. We've all been very well."Then, he asked, "How about you, James? I mean, you've been in some hot water with ARMY. Are you alright?"As soon as James Corden heard RM's unexpected remark, he collapsed in convulsive laughter.Previously, Jame Corden stated the United Nations General Assembly opening with BTS' performance was "unusual", and referred to ARMY as "15-year-old girls".At that time, his words made a great number of ARMY around the world disappointed and upset.To RM's remark, James Corden responded, "So, we did two jokes, which I didn't think that we were offensive in any way. One was that I said it was 'unusual' that you were kicking off the United Nations General Assembly with a performance."The British comedian continued, "And this is where I think it was wrong, but I said that your fans were 15-year-old girls. This isn't true though. I'm 43, and I consider myself to be one of the biggest BTS fans on planet Earth."He resumed, "There were people telling me that they hoped I died that day, which did feel extreme in response to what I thought were two quite harmless jokes."He went on, "But I hope you know this, we absolutely love you, and we love the entire ARMY. They're amazing. I hope they know we would never do anything to upset them."Then, RM said, "It's alright. We appreciate your apology.", then offered his hand for a handshake.Following a handshake, he added, "We just wanted to make things clear, you know what I mean? It's okay, James."James Corden laughed and commented, "We love you. We absolutely love you. We truly do!", then held JIMIN's hand and asked, "Am I still Papa Mochi?"He asked again, "Baby Mochi, am I still Papa Mochi?"JIMIN paused for a few seconds and answered, "Papa Mochi, I believe you!"After that, they shared an emotional hug together and James Corden said, "It's just such a relief to get it out of the way. I thought I lost my Baby Mochi!", making everybody laugh.(Credit= The Late Late Show with James Corden, 'latelateshow' Twitter)(SBS Star)