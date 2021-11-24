뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MONSTA X MINHYUK Unexpectedly Confesses that He Has Been in a Relationship for 7 Years
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] MONSTA X MINHYUK Unexpectedly Confesses that He Has Been in a Relationship for 7 Years

[SBS Star] MONSTA X MINHYUK Unexpectedly Confesses that He Has Been in a Relationship for 7 Years

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.24 14:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MONSTA X MINHYUK Unexpectedly Confesses that He Has Been in a Relationship for 7 Years
MINHYUK of K-pop boy group MONSTA X made everybody surprised by stating that he has been in a relationship for seven years. 

On November 23 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Kim Yeong-cheol's Power FM', MONSTA X made a guest appearance. 
MONSTA XDuring the talk, the host mentioned some of MONSTA X's great achievements in the last seven years since the group's debut. 

Following that, he asked, "Tell me, do you think MONSTA X managed to dominate the K-pop scene?" 

I.M answered, "Well, I don't know about dominating the K-pop scene, but we certainly left a footprint in the scene." 

To his answer, the other members of MONSTA X shouted for joy, then gave I.M their thumbs up. 
MONSTA XThen, Kim Yeong-cheol said, "As you guys have been in the industry for almost seven years now, you all must have become masters at answering any kind of questions, even the ones that are hard-to-answer." 

He continued, "So, let me ask you something that probably isn't easy to answer. I heard that you are currently in a relationship, MINHYUK. Is that right?" 

Without hesitation, MINHYUK nodded and answered, "Yes, that's right. I am." 
MONSTA XKim Yeong-cheol was stunned by his honest answer, and froze for a while. 

As Kim Yeong-cheol struggled to respond to MINHYUK's unexpected confession, MINHYUK laughed and commented, "What I meant was, I've been in a relationship with our fandom MONBEBE for the last seven years." 

Immediately after hearing MINHYUK's explanation, Kim Yeong-cheol burst into laughter and could not stop laughing for ages. 
MONSTA XMONSTA X made debut in May 2015 with a first mini album 'TRESPASS'. 

(Credit= 'go5rae' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Kim Yeong-cheol's Power FM) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.