뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye's Past Remark About Marriage Gains Attention After Her Surprising Announcement
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye's Past Remark About Marriage Gains Attention After Her Surprising Announcement

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye's Past Remark About Marriage Gains Attention After Her Surprising Announcement

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.24 11:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Shin Hyes Past Remark About Marriage Gains Attention After Her Surprising Announcement
Actress Park Shin Hye's past remark about marriage is gaining attention following her surprise pregnancy and marriage announcement. 

On November 23, Park Shin Hye delivered surprising news to the public. 

It was that she became pregnant while her and her 4-year boyfriend actor Choi Tae Jun were preparing for their marriage next year. 

She also stated that they were planned to get married on January 22. 
Park Shin HyeFollowing her unexpected announcement, fans dug up one episode of SBS' television show 'Some Men Some Women' in the past where Park Shin Hye made a guest appearance. 

In this episode of 'Some Men Some Women', Park Shin Hye shared that she has always dreamed of getting married early.

Park Shin Hye said, "Whenever I saw my mom and dad together, I thought to myself, 'Ah, I want a family like what they have. I want a loving family too.'" 

She continued, "As I always thought that, I thought I would be married by the time I'm 23. I wanted to get married early." 
Park Shin HyeThen, the 26-year-old Park Shin Hye was asked when she wants to get married, since she was not married yet. 

Park Shin Hye answered, "I thought maybe around when I'm 30? But then as my goal is to marry the guy I date, I realized that I was looking for someone like my dad." 

She went on, "Everyone has their own strengths and flaws, but I keep comparing them to my dad. So, I feel like I see their flaws before I see their strengths." 

When the host Chae Jung-ahn commented, "It seems like you are too into finding the type of guy who is just like your dad.", Park Shin Hye responded with a smile, "Yes, my dad is a very family-oriented person." 
Park Shin HyePark Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun have been in a relationship since the end of 2017, and the couple made their relationship public in March 2018. 

(Credit= SBS Some Men Some Women, 'ssinz7' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.