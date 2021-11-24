[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye's Past Remark About Marriage Gains Attention After Her Surprising Announcement

Actress Park Shin Hye's past remark about marriage is gaining attention following her surprise pregnancy and marriage announcement.On November 23, Park Shin Hye delivered surprising news to the public.It was that she became pregnant while her and her 4-year boyfriend actor Choi Tae Jun were preparing for their marriage next year.She also stated that they were planned to get married on January 22.Following her unexpected announcement, fans dug up one episode of SBS' television show 'Some Men Some Women' in the past where Park Shin Hye made a guest appearance.In this episode of 'Some Men Some Women', Park Shin Hye shared that she has always dreamed of getting married early.Park Shin Hye said, "Whenever I saw my mom and dad together, I thought to myself, 'Ah, I want a family like what they have. I want a loving family too.'"She continued, "As I always thought that, I thought I would be married by the time I'm 23. I wanted to get married early."Then, the 26-year-old Park Shin Hye was asked when she wants to get married, since she was not married yet.Park Shin Hye answered, "I thought maybe around when I'm 30? But then as my goal is to marry the guy I date, I realized that I was looking for someone like my dad."She went on, "Everyone has their own strengths and flaws, but I keep comparing them to my dad. So, I feel like I see their flaws before I see their strengths."When the host Chae Jung-ahn commented, "It seems like you are too into finding the type of guy who is just like your dad.", Park Shin Hye responded with a smile, "Yes, my dad is a very family-oriented person."Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun have been in a relationship since the end of 2017, and the couple made their relationship public in March 2018.(Credit= SBS Some Men Some Women, 'ssinz7' Instagram)(SBS Star)