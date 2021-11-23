뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Announces Her Marriage & Pregnancy
Actress Park Shin Hye and her longtime boyfriend, actor Choi Tae Jun, are getting married in January next year.

On November 23, Park Shin Hye's management agency SALT Entertainment announced, "Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun, who have been seeing each other since 2017, are getting marrried in some place in Seoul on January 22, 2022."
Park Shin HyeThe actress also took to her official fan community to personally deliver the news to her beloved fans.

Park Shin Hye wrote:

Hello, this is Park Shin Hye.

The weather is getting chilly these days. I am wondering if you all are taking good care of yourselves.

Recently, I found the first contract that I signed with my first agency 20 years ago. 

I was a 6th grader back then, and I held the career of an actress on my 2nd year in middle school. 

Time indeed flies as another 18 years have passed since then.

So many people look after me through my youth, and thanks to their love and encouragement, I became an actress who showed you many sides of myself through various projects. 

There were countless times when I was happy to be in front of the camera, but when there were times that I struggled, it was my fans who gave me strength and courage. 

The words from you, telling me to be strong, were just enough to make me stand back up.

That may be all the reason why I am so nervous to tell you this news today, and I'm concerned that you may be greatly shocked. 

However, I wanted you all to be the first ones to find out.

I am getting married to the person I have been seeing for a while now. 

He was my pillar of support for a long time, and he embraced the person Park Shin Hye with all of her lacking qualities. So I'm planning to start a new life with him as a married couple.

Furthermore, although I am a little hesitant to discuss this since it is still in its very early stages, but while we began preparing for our marriage, a precious new life came to us. I wanted share this news to you first, most of all. 

I promise to show you a good side of me even after building up my own family.

Thank you so much for loving me and supporting me while I'm still lacking in so many ways. 

It may take a while, but I'm going to do my best to return as an actress as soon as possible, without making you wait too long. 

Please stay healthy until then, and I will bid you a farewell for now.
Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae JunPreviously in 2017, Park Shin Hye admitted her relationship with Choi Tae Jun, and the couple made their relationship public ever since.

(Credit= 'ssinz7' 'actorctj' Instagram)      

(SBS Star)
