[SBS Star] ELRIS YUKYUNG Spotted Working Part-time at a Cafe as No Work Is Found in the Industry
[SBS Star] ELRIS YUKYUNG Spotted Working Part-time at a Cafe as No Work Is Found in the Industry

[SBS Star] ELRIS YUKYUNG Spotted Working Part-time at a Cafe as No Work Is Found in the Industry

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.22 18:02 View Count
YUKYUNG of K-pop girl group ELRIS was seen working part-time at a café as she struggles to find work in the K-pop industry. 

Recently, one café in Seoul shared a photo of YUKYUNG on their Instagram. 

The photo was of YUKYUNG working wearing an apron with her hair tied up. 

Under this photo, the café owner wrote, "She's working hard this weekend again. In the morning, she usually checks the stocks and makes orders." 
ELRISYUKYUNG made debut as a member of ELRIS in 2017, and the group has been regularly releasing new albums. 

ELRIS even dropped the group's fourth mini album 'JACKPOT' in the beginning of last year. 

The COVID-19 pandemic, which was declared in March last year, hit the K-pop industry hard. 

It seemed like ELRIS was one of the groups that was greatly affected by it. 
ELRISWhile YUKYUNG worked at the café, she continued to promote her group though. 

According to K-pop fans, YUKYUNG would give each customer a little card that promotes ELRIS. 

On the card, the ELRIS member wrote, "Hi, I'm YUKYUNG, a member of K-pop girl group that made debut in 2017." 

She continued, "ELRIS will always try to spread good energy to the public. Please give us your love and support, and remember us! Have a lovely day!" 

At the end of the card, she also added her Instagram username as well as ELRIS's official Instagram username. 
ELRISAfter seeing this, many K-pop fans wished ELRIS and other K-pop groups get the opportunities to perform and promote again soon. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'hunus_elris' 'yokmangbookcafe' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
