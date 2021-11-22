[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Focus on... Focus on..." JUNGKOOK Gets Taken Away by JIN as He Forgets His Line

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS was seen being taken away by his fellow member JIN as he forgets his line for the acceptance speech at the AMAs.On November 21 (local time), the 49th American Music Awards (AMAs) was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the United States.At the awards ceremony, BTS took three awards for Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song with 'Butter' home.After winning the Artist of the Year, which is considered the top award at the AMAs, the seven boys could not repress their astonishment.As an acceptance speech, RM said in English, "Four years ago, we gave our first-ever TV live performance in the U.S. on this very stage. We were really excited and nervous at that time. It's been a long and amazing ride since then."He resumed, "But nobody could have ever bet on the odds of us standing here receiving this award. This whole thing is a miracle, and we'll never take it for granted. Thank you for your love and support, ARMY!"After RM, SUGA commented in Korean, "We had our U.S. debut stage at the AMAs four years ago. We didn't expect to win the Artist of the Year award today. It's all thanks to ARMY. Thank you."Then, the microphone was passed to JUNGKOOK, who started speaking in fluent English.JUNGKOOK said, "We just wanted to make people happy with our music. We believe that this award will open a beginning of our new chapter."The K-pop star continued, "In the past few years, we learned that each and every moment is precious, so in 2022, we want to focus on..."He cleared his throat and went on, "We want to focus on...", but could not remember what to say next quickly enough.Right then, JIN grabbed JUNGKOOK by his torso with his arms, and playfully took him away from the microphone.The members of BTS, including JUNGKOOK, all burst into laughter at this hilarious moment.(Credit= 'bts_bighit' Twitter, American Music Awards of 2021)(SBS Star)