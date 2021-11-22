뉴스
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Gets Jealous of Aiki as She Thinks She Is Closer to Song Ji-hyo than Her
Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.22
Actress Jeon So Min became jealous of as dancer Aiki as she thought Aiki was closer to actress Song Ji-hyo than her. 

On November 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min expressed her jealousy. 

While the 'Running Man' members talked, Song Ji-hyo mentioned receiving a message from Aiki, who recently guested on the show. 

Song Ji-hyo said, "Just the other day, Aiki texted me saying, 'Unnie, I can still smell fresh cream on my face.'" 
Song Ji-hyoTo this, the members of 'Running Man' asked in a surprise, "Oh! When did you exchange your number with Aiki?" 

Song Ji-hyo laughed and answered, "Well, we got close while 'washing' together after the game." 

Then, Jeon So Min commented, "What? How come you never wash with me, unnie?!" 

Song Ji-hyo responded, "What are you talking about? We wash together all the time." 
Song Ji-hyoAfter hearing Song Ji-hyo's response, Jeon So Min realized that Song Ji-hyo and Aiki simply washed their face together following the game. 

It turned out that Jeon So Min thought Song Ji-hyo and Aiki went to wash at a public bathhouse together. 

Jeon So Min laughingly said, "Oh, I thought you two went to a public bathhouse together or something. You get closer to each other at a public bathhouse, so..." 

Seeing this, the 'Running Man' members laughed at Jeon So Min's adorable jealous moment. 
 
(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)      
