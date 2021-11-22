[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Gets Jealous of Aiki as She Thinks She Is Closer to Song Ji-hyo than Her

Actress Jeon So Min became jealous of as dancer Aiki as she thought Aiki was closer to actress Song Ji-hyo than her.On November 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min expressed her jealousy.While the 'Running Man' members talked, Song Ji-hyo mentioned receiving a message from Aiki, who recently guested on the show.Song Ji-hyo said, "Just the other day, Aiki texted me saying, 'Unnie, I can still smell fresh cream on my face.'"To this, the members of 'Running Man' asked in a surprise, "Oh! When did you exchange your number with Aiki?"Song Ji-hyo laughed and answered, "Well, we got close while 'washing' together after the game."Then, Jeon So Min commented, "What? How come you never wash with me, unnie?!"Song Ji-hyo responded, "What are you talking about? We wash together all the time."After hearing Song Ji-hyo's response, Jeon So Min realized that Song Ji-hyo and Aiki simply washed their face together following the game.It turned out that Jeon So Min thought Song Ji-hyo and Aiki went to wash at a public bathhouse together.Jeon So Min laughingly said, "Oh, I thought you two went to a public bathhouse together or something. You get closer to each other at a public bathhouse, so..."Seeing this, the 'Running Man' members laughed at Jeon So Min's adorable jealous moment.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)