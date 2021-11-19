뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seolhyun Paints for the First Time; Everyone Thinks She Found Her Talent
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seolhyun Paints for the First Time; Everyone Thinks She Found Her Talent

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.19
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seolhyun Paints for the First Time; Everyone Thinks She Found Her Talent
Seolhyun of K-pop girl group AOA impressed the world with her incredible art skills. 

On November 17, Seolhyun updated her YouTube channel with a new video titled, 'My First Painting Diary'. 

In the beginning of the video, Seolhyun explained why she decided to paint for the first time. 

Seolhyun said, "I happened to look up at the sky one day, and the sunset was so beautiful. I know it's random, but I suddenly wanted to learn how to paint." 
SeolhyunAfter that, Seolhyun was seen getting a lesson from an art teacher, who walked her through the process of painting the sky that she wanted to paint. 

She first sketched the sky while looking at the photo that she took. 

After that, she used different paints to paint the sky under the art teacher's instructions. 
SeolhyunOn the second day of her lesson, Seolhyun managed to complete her painting. 

The painting was beyond amazing; it certainly did not look like it was painted by a first-timer.

It seemed like she has discovered her talent in art that she had no idea she had. 

At the end of the video, Seolhyun said with a happy tone of voice, "My expectations were low, as it was my first time painting. But I quite like it. It turned out looking pretty well." 
 

(Credit= '눈이 부시게 by 설현' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
