[SBS Star] Park Min Young Says She Thinks She Was Not Pretty During 'High Kick!' in 2006
[SBS Star] Park Min Young Says She Thinks She Was Not Pretty During 'High Kick!' in 2006

[SBS Star] Park Min Young Says She Thinks She Was Not Pretty During 'High Kick!' in 2006

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.19
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Min Young Says She Thinks She Was Not Pretty During High Kick! in 2006
Actress Park Min Young shared that she thinks she was not pretty during 'High Kick!' in 2006. 

On November 12 episode of MBC's documentary 'Docu Flex', Park Min Young featured as a guest. 

In this special episode, the documentary dealt with 2006's mega-hit sitcom 'High Kick!'. 

'High Kick!' was filmed when Park Min Young was 21 years old in Korean age. 
Park Min YoungWhen Park Min Young sat down for an interview, the documentary production team played the part in 'High Kick!' where she appeared for the very first time. 

It was the part where actor Kim Hye-seong (Lee Min-ho) stared at Park Min Young (Kang Yu-mi) and said to himself, "Wow, she's so gorgeous." 

While Park Min Young watched this part, she screamed out loud and commented, "Oh, no!" 
Park Min YoungShe explained why she screamed, "Oh my...! He's saying that I look gorgeous, but I don't look pretty at all." 

She then watched the episode with her mouth covered as if she was shocked to see how she looked back then.  

The fact that Park Min Young did not like the way she looked in 2006 even though she was so young and beautiful, made all fans shrug their shoulders.
Park Min Young(Credit= MBC Docu Flex) 

(SBS Star)     
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.