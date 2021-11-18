뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Everyone Is Surprised After Discovering Han So-hee's Earrings·Necklace Were Cheap Toys
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Everyone Is Surprised After Discovering Han So-hee's Earrings·Necklace Were Cheap Toys

[SBS Star] Everyone Is Surprised After Discovering Han So-hee's Earrings·Necklace Were Cheap Toys

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.18 15:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Everyone Is Surprised After Discovering Han So-hees Earrings·Necklace Were Cheap Toys
Everybody is surprised after finding out the earrings and necklace that actress Han So-hee wore were cheap toys. 

On November 17, Han So-hee updated her Instagram with some new photos. 

The photos showed Han So-hee at her birthday party. 

Han So-hee was wearing a beautiful yellow dress with a pink party hat. 

She was also wearing big fancy earrings and necklace. 
Han So-heeAs she looked so gorgeous in the earrings and necklace, a lot of fans started wondering where they could buy them. 

It turned out that they were made as toys for children that were sold for 1,000 won (approximately one dollar). 

Han So-hee pulled them off so well that she made them look as if they were products from a luxury brand. 
Han So-hee Han So-heeAfter figuring out that they were just 1,000 won toys from a toy store, fans gasped in shock. 

They left comments such as, "Wow, how did she make them look so expensive?", "What? I can't believe how cheap those are!", "Her beauty does it all." and so on.
Han So-hee(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.