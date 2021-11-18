[SBS Star] Everyone Is Surprised After Discovering Han So-hee's Earrings·Necklace Were Cheap Toys

Everybody is surprised after finding out the earrings and necklace that actress Han So-hee wore were cheap toys.On November 17, Han So-hee updated her Instagram with some new photos.The photos showed Han So-hee at her birthday party.Han So-hee was wearing a beautiful yellow dress with a pink party hat.She was also wearing big fancy earrings and necklace.As she looked so gorgeous in the earrings and necklace, a lot of fans started wondering where they could buy them.It turned out that they were made as toys for children that were sold for 1,000 won (approximately one dollar).Han So-hee pulled them off so well that she made them look as if they were products from a luxury brand.After figuring out that they were just 1,000 won toys from a toy store, fans gasped in shock.They left comments such as, "Wow, how did she make them look so expensive?", "What? I can't believe how cheap those are!", "Her beauty does it all." and so on.(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)