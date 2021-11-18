뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Joins Brad Pitt·Meryl Streep·Will Smith·George Clooney's Agency
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Joins Brad Pitt·Meryl Streep·Will Smith·George Clooney's Agency

[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Joins Brad Pitt·Meryl Streep·Will Smith·George Clooney's Agency

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.18 10:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Joins Brad Pitt·Meryl Streep·Will Smith·George Clooneys Agency
Model-turned-actress Jung Hoyeon joined one of the world's leading talent agencies based in the United States―Creative Arts Agency. 

On November 17, Jung Hoyeon's management agency Saram Entertainment shared news about the actress. 

The agency stated, "Jung Hoyeon has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as our partner for her overseas promotions." 
Jung HoyeonBased in Los Angeles, California, CAA is one of the four largest talent agencies in the U.S. alongside United Talent Agency, William Morris Endeavor and ICM Partners. 

CAA represents a great number of big names in the entertainment industry, including Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Will Smith, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Ryan Gosling, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and more. 
Jung HoyeonJung Hoyeon has been gaining lots of attention from people all over the world after featuring in Netflix's series 'Squid Game'. 

Premiered on September 17, 'Squid Game' is one of the biggest globally-hit series at the moment. 

Jung Hoyeon played the role of 'Sae-byeok', a North Korean defector who entered the 'game' to pay for a broker that can find and retrieve her family from the North in 'Squid Game'. 
Jung HoyeonCurrently, Jung Hoyeon is the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram. 

'Squid Game' was Jung Hoyeon's acting debut project, and she only had 400,000 followers on Instagram before it was released. 

Following the success of the series, the number of her Instagram followers quickly jumped from 400,000 to 23 million. 

(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' Instagram, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.