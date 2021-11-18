[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Joins Brad Pitt·Meryl Streep·Will Smith·George Clooney's Agency

Model-turned-actress Jung Hoyeon joined one of the world's leading talent agencies based in the United States―Creative Arts Agency.On November 17, Jung Hoyeon's management agency Saram Entertainment shared news about the actress.The agency stated, "Jung Hoyeon has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as our partner for her overseas promotions."Based in Los Angeles, California, CAA is one of the four largest talent agencies in the U.S. alongside United Talent Agency, William Morris Endeavor and ICM Partners.CAA represents a great number of big names in the entertainment industry, including Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Will Smith, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Ryan Gosling, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and more.Jung Hoyeon has been gaining lots of attention from people all over the world after featuring in Netflix's series 'Squid Game'.Premiered on September 17, 'Squid Game' is one of the biggest globally-hit series at the moment.Jung Hoyeon played the role of 'Sae-byeok', a North Korean defector who entered the 'game' to pay for a broker that can find and retrieve her family from the North in 'Squid Game'.Currently, Jung Hoyeon is the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram.'Squid Game' was Jung Hoyeon's acting debut project, and she only had 400,000 followers on Instagram before it was released.Following the success of the series, the number of her Instagram followers quickly jumped from 400,000 to 23 million.(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' Instagram, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)