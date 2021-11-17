[SBS Star] Elle Fanning Shares How Excited Her & Leonardo DiCaprio Were to See 'Squid Game' Cast

American actress Elle Fanning revealed that her and American actor Leonardo DiCaprio were super excited to see the cast of Netflix's mega-hit series 'Squid Game'.On November 16, Elle Fanning featured in an American late-night talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.During the talk, the host Jimmy Kimmel asked Elle Fanning about her recent LACMA Art+Film Gala attendance, which took place at Los Angeles Music of Art.Elle Fanning excitedly said, "I'm a huge 'Squid Game' fan. I love 'Squid Game', and the cast of 'Squid Game' was there."She continued, "So, it was my mission to get a selfie with them. I was so excited. They are such great actors, so good. I managed to get a selfie with them."Then, Elle Fanning mentioned being friends with American model Camila Morrone, who is Leonardo DiCaprio's long-time girlfriend.The actress said, "I know Cami well, so I happened to be around Leo for some time. We both love 'Squid Game', and freaked out when we saw the 'Squid Game' cast."She went on, "It was interesting because Leo was next to us at that time. At first, we were quietly like, 'Guys, be cool, be natural!' But then at one point, we went like, 'Oh my! It's 'Squid Game' cast!'"She resumed, "Then, Leo's eyes widened, and he was like, 'It is?! Where, where?' He was really excited about seeing them too."Following the end of the LACMA Art+Film Gala, Elle Fanning actually uploaded photos that she took with the cast of 'Squid Game' on her Instagram.Over the photos, the actress wrote, "A highlight of the night."On that day, 'Squid Game' main actor Lee Jung Jae also shared a photo of himself at the gala with Leonardo DiCarprio.(Credit= 'ellefanning' 'from_jjlee' Instagram, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' YouTube)(SBS Star)