[SBS Star] SORN Leaves CUBE Entertainment & CLC

K-pop girl group CLC's Thai member SORN has left CUBE Entertainment as well as her group.On November 17, SORN's management agency CUBE Entertainment shared a notice regarding the artist's contract online.The agency said, "Hi, this is CUBE Entertainment. We would like to inform you that the exclusive contract with our artist SORN has been terminated."They continued, "With this termination, SORN is now withdrawn from CLC. This is all a result of a mutual agreement."Lastly, they added, "We extend our gratitude to fans who had sent love to SORN. Please wish SORN the best in her future endeavors."SORN joined CUBE Entertainment after winning on a television show 'K-pop Star Hunt Season 1' in 2012.She trained hard at CUBE Entertainment for about three years, then made her official debut as a member of CLC in March 2015.She was a talented member who speaks Thai, Korean, Chinese and English fluently, and shows great skills in art.Back in March this year, SORN released her very first solo single 'RUN'.Currently, a great number of fans around the world are expressing excitement to see what SORN will come out with next.They left comments such as, "Thank you for this amazing journey. Good luck!", "Be happy, SORN. I'll always be supporting you right here.", "Show everyone all that you've got!", and so on.(Credit= CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)