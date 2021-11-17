뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SORN Leaves CUBE Entertainment & CLC
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] SORN Leaves CUBE Entertainment & CLC

[SBS Star] SORN Leaves CUBE Entertainment & CLC

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.17 11:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SORN Leaves CUBE Entertainment & CLC
K-pop girl group CLC's Thai member SORN has left CUBE Entertainment as well as her group. 

On November 17, SORN's management agency CUBE Entertainment shared a notice regarding the artist's contract online. 

The agency said, "Hi, this is CUBE Entertainment. We would like to inform you that the exclusive contract with our artist SORN has been terminated." 

They continued, "With this termination, SORN is now withdrawn from CLC. This is all a result of a mutual agreement."  

Lastly, they added, "We extend our gratitude to fans who had sent love to SORN. Please wish SORN the best in her future endeavors." 
SORNSORN joined CUBE Entertainment after winning on a television show 'K-pop Star Hunt Season 1' in 2012. 

She trained hard at CUBE Entertainment for about three years, then made her official debut as a member of CLC in March 2015. 

She was a talented member who speaks Thai, Korean, Chinese and English fluently, and shows great skills in art.  

Back in March this year, SORN released her very first solo single 'RUN'. 
SORNCurrently, a great number of fans around the world are expressing excitement to see what SORN will come out with next.

They left comments such as, "Thank you for this amazing journey. Good luck!", "Be happy, SORN. I'll always be supporting you right here.", "Show everyone all that you've got!", and so on.
SORN(Credit= CUBE Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.