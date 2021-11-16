뉴스
[SBS Star] Jang Ki Yong Forgets that He Has a Brother for a Moment; His Brother Gives a Funny Response
Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.16 17:18
Actor Jang Ki Yong's older brother gave the funniest response to the actor's forgetful moment when he thought he was the only child. 

On November 13, SBS released the main four cast of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'―Jang Ki Yong, Song Hye Kyo, Kim Ju Hun and Choi Heeseo's talk about their drama on YouTube. 

While sharing what they thought of each other, Jang Ki Yong said, "For me, Ju Hun is someone who, if I had an older brother..." 

After saying that, he suddenly paused and commented in a surprised tone of voice, "Oh, I do have an older brother!"
Jang Ki YongThen, the actor asked the production team to edit the bit where he said, "If I had an older brother..."  

Kim Ju Hun playfully responded, "I think your older brother will feel sad watching this video. I hope the production team don't edit the part out." 

Jang Ki Yong laughed and said, "Please edit it out. I love my older brother." 
Jang Ki YongNot long after this video was unveiled, Jang Ki Yong's brother captured the part where Jang Ki Yong said, "If I had an older brother..." during the talk, then uploaded it on his Instagram with a caption, "?". 

It seems like Jang Ki Yong soon figured out that his older brother watched the video which was not edited the way he wanted it to be, because he messaged him about it. 

Jang Ki Yong's brother shared a screenshot of messages that he received from Jang Ki Yong. 

In the messages, the actor said, "Ha... ve... Have... You watched it...?", "Sorry bro♥". 
Jang Ki Yong Jang Ki Yong(Credit= Online Community, 'SBS NOW / SBS 공식 채널' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
