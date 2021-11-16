뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Members of Disbanded Girl Groups Share How Amazing BTS Members Are in Person
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Members of Disbanded Girl Groups Share How Amazing BTS Members Are in Person

[SBS Star] Members of Disbanded Girl Groups Share How Amazing BTS Members Are in Person

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.16 11:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Members of Disbanded Girl Groups Share How Amazing BTS Members Are in Person
Winnie of disbanded K-pop girl group LIPBUBBLE and Ziu of another disbanded girl group A-DAILY shared how amazing the members of boy group BTS are in person. 

Recently, one past video of Winnie and Ziu started circulating online. 

In this video, Winnie and Ziu shared their experience as K-pop girl group members. 
Winnie and ZiuFirst, Winnie and Ziu spoke about the times when they took part in the recording for music shows. 

They said, "On the day of a music show recording, we bump into a lot of K-pop group members. Most of the time, we would say hi to them before they did." 

They continued, "Some well-known group members would frown at us or just ignore us. Okay, we can understand that, but why did they have to look at us up and down as if we are some weirdos who didn't belong there." 
Winnie and ZiuThen, Ziu said, "The A-DAILY members and I actually got our make-up done at the same salon as BTS in the past. It was around the period when they were promoting 'I NEED U'." 

She resumed, "I said hi to them at the salon, and every single one of them said hi back to me, which isn't so common as I said earlier. They said hi back to all my fellow members as well." 

She went on, "I became a huge fan of BTS after that. I even bought their photocards and posters. I believe there is a good reason why they are doing so well around the world right now." 
Winnie and Ziu(Credit= '남민정최지선' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.