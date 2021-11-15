[SBS Star] "Oh, Wow!" Song Ji-hyo Gives Herself a Makeover

Actress Song Ji-hyo made some dramatic changes to her appearance.On November 13, Song Ji-hyo updated her Instagram with four new photos.The photos were of herself with a new hairstyle.Along with the photos, Song Ji-hyo laughingly wrote, "Oh, I look so good-looking."The photos shocked everyone, because it was not just a new hairstyle but a new 'completely-different' hairstyle.In the photos, Song Ji-hyo had a pixie hair cut that was never seen since her debut.Ever since she made debut in 2001, she has kept her hair long, at least to her shoulders.Her new hairstyle even made her fellow 'Running Man' member HAHA surprised that he went, "What is this!!!???", as soon as he saw the upload.Under this post, Song Ji-hyo's followers left comments such as, "Oh my...! Are you preparing for a new drama, unnie?!", "You do look good-looking, indeed!", "Wow, I love you!" and so on.(Credit= 'my_songjihyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)