[SBS Star] "I Looked Down on My Staff and..." SOMI Says She Was Too Full of Herself When She Was I.O.I

K-pop artist SOMI shared that she was too full of herself when she was part of project girl group I.O.I.On November 11, a video of SOMI was uploaded on MMTG's YouTube channel.In this video, SOMI spoke about the time when she was a member of I.O.I.SOMI said, "I was so vain when I was a member of I.O.I. I had the 'celebrity disease'. After gaining some popularity, most people in this industry will catch this at least once in their career span."She continued, "For me though, it was completely unconscious. I just thought my staff doing everything for me was an obvious thing―I thought it was natural."She went on, "I had to work almost 365 days a year, and it was my job to look perfect at all times. So, I took it for granted. I would be like, 'Do this for me.', 'Do that for me.'; I didn't ask nicely."Then, the host Jaejae asked, "When did you realize that you caught the 'celebrity disease' then?"SOMI answered, "After debut, words saying that you don't even say hi to your staff anymore will go around, whether that is true or not. That happened to me as well."The K-pop star resumed, "That's when I thought to myself, 'I seriously behaved like that all this time?' It hit me hard. I did taekwondo (Korean martial arts), and being polite is really important in the taekwondo spirit."She added, "From that point, I returned to myself and tried not to behave the way I behaved before."SOMI first appeared on television as a JYP Entertainment trainee in Mnet's survival audition show 'SIXTEEN'.After failing to make debut through 'SIXTEEN', SOMI joined another Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101'.Following 'Produce 101', SOMI debuted as a member of I.O.I, which made it huge in Korea.I.O.I made the group's official debut in May 2016, then disbanded in January 2017.In August 2018, SOMI parted ways with JYP Entertainment and joined THE BLACK LABEL.(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube, Mnet Produce 101)(SBS Star)