[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Hye Kyo Says, "I Don't Like Looking at Myself in the Mirror"
Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.15 16:15 Updated 2021.11.15 16:25 View Count
Actress Song Hye Kyo shared that she does not like looking at herself in the mirror. 

On November 13, a video of SBS' drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' cast was uploaded on YouTube. 

In the video, the cast was seen asking some random questions to each other. 

When it was Jang Ki Yong's turn, he said to Song Hye Kyo, "You must answer this question with honesty, and don't think for too long before answering it." 

He asked, "What kind of thoughts come to your mind when you look at yourself in the mirror?" 
Now, We Are Breaking UpSong Hye Kyo hesitated for a bit, then said, "If I'm being honest with you, I thought, 'Wow, I'm pretty.' when I was younger. But I don't like looking at myself in the mirror these days, especially in the morning."

Then, the other cast members commented, "No, don't lie. Be honest!" 
Now, We Are Breaking UpSong Hye Kyo laughed and said, "My face is really swollen in the morning, so I don't look too great. So, I tend to avoid looking at myself in the mirror in the morning." 

She continued, "In the evening though, when the swell disappears, I think to myself, 'Okay, I look alright now.'" 

After listening to her, everyone in the studio shook their heads side-to-side with an unsatisfied smile.  
 

(Credit= 'SBS NOW / SBS 공식 채널' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
