뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'The Song Triplets' Minguk Reveals Daehan Has a Girlfriend
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 'The Song Triplets' Minguk Reveals Daehan Has a Girlfriend

[SBS Star] 'The Song Triplets' Minguk Reveals Daehan Has a Girlfriend

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.15 15:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Song Triplets Minguk Reveals Daehan Has a Girlfriend
Actor Song Il Kook's three sons―Daehan, Minguk and Manse shared how they are doing. 

On November 14 episode of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', Daehan, Minguk and Manse's video message was played in celebration of the show's eighth anniversary. 

The video message started off by a hello from Manse saying, "Hi, this is Song Manse, 10 years old." 

When asked how they were doing these days, Minguk quietly said to Daehan, "Hey, Daehan. How about we tell the viewers about you being in a relationship?" 
Song tripletsBut Daehan turned a deaf ear to Minguk's words and said, "I'm doing fine. I'm just going to school and stuff. Nothing too special." 

Minguk said, "I made a promise to my friends that I would meet up at the playground, but I couldn't keep that promise, not only once but twice." 

He explained, "It was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I really wish the coronavirus will disappear soon." 
Song tripletsManse said, "Well, for me, I'm thinking whether I should take part in shooting 'Return of Superman' again these days." 

To this, Song Il Kook laughingly commented, "No, no. You are too old for it now." 

Manse tilted his head to the side and shrugged in question, then responded, "Oh, I am?" 
Song tripletsAfter that, the three boys said, "Happy eighth anniversary! I hope life treats everyone well!" 

At the end of the video message, Manse was seen asking Song Il Kook, "Dad, are you done filming now?" 

He continued with an awkward laugh, "Sorry for making a mistake." 
Song triplets(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.