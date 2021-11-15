뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HAHA & Kim Jong-kook Revealed to Have Fought During Recent Shooting
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] HAHA & Kim Jong-kook Revealed to Have Fought During Recent Shooting

[SBS Star] HAHA & Kim Jong-kook Revealed to Have Fought During Recent Shooting

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.15 13:37 Updated 2021.11.15 13:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HAHA & Kim Jong-kook Revealed to Have Fought During Recent Shooting
It was just revealed that singers HAHA and Kim Jong-kook got into a fight with each other during shooting recently. 

On November 14 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', some dancers from Mnet's television show 'Street Woman Fighter' featured as guests. 
Kim Jong-kookDuring the talk, Yu Jae Seok said, "You may think that the dancers from 'Street Woman Fighter' all have strong personalities, but they aren't like that at all." 

He continued, "They almost look as if they are going to have a massive fight with one another when the cameras stop rolling, but they are softies." 
Kim Jong-kookThen, Kim Jong-kook said, "They are like us, aren't they? 'Running Man' members are close on camera as well as off camera." 

Yu Jae Seok responded, "But some members of 'Running Man' have fought with each other a few times in the past. Ji Suk Jin got upset because of us like twice before." 

To this, Ji Suk Jin awkwardly laughed and commented, "I mean, we've been working together for like 11 years. It's hard not to have any fights for those years." 

He jokingly resumed, "I was actually so upset with HAHA the other day that I was never going to see him again." 
Kim Jong-kookJeon So Min added, "Last week, HAHA and Kim Jong-kook had a bad moment, didn't they?" 

Yu Jae Seok said, "It wasn't really a fight, I would say. It was more like one way criticism towards HAHA. Kim Jong-kook harshly criticized HAHA, and HAHA just took that." 

As Yu Jae Seok said this, the production team wrote a writing over HAHA and Kim Jong-kook. 

The writing said, "We edited it out, but that did happen during their last shooting. But there were also other times when those kinds of things happened." 
Kim Jong-kook(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.