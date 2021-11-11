뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS 'Spring Day' Producer Melts Son Dong Woon·Yang Yo Seop's Hearts with a Fan Song
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS 'Spring Day' Producer Melts Son Dong Woon·Yang Yo Seop's Hearts with a Fan Song

[SBS Star] BTS 'Spring Day' Producer Melts Son Dong Woon·Yang Yo Seop's Hearts with a Fan Song

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.11 18:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Spring Day Producer Melts Son Dong Woon·Yang Yo Seops Hearts with a Fan Song
Producer-turned-singer ADORA melted Son Dong Woon and Yang Yo Seop of K-pop boy group Highlight's hearts with a song for them.  

Not too long ago, one YouTube channel shared a video of ADORA meeting the members of her favorite group Highlight. 

ADORA is a singer who used to be a music producer under Big Hit Entertainment. 

When she was at Big Hit Entertainment, she made songs for groups such as BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, GFRIEND and more. 

Some of her notable songs are 'Spring Day', 'Not Today', 'Seesaw', 'Magic Island' and so on.  
HighlightIn this video, ADORA was seen meeting Son Dong Woon and Yang Yo Seop, then played them a song that she wrote for them back in when she was in middle school in 2011. 

Even though she was really young then, her work was beyond amazing that Son Dong Woon and Yang Yo Seop could not stop going, "Wow." 
HighlightAfter the fan song that she made in 2011, she played a new fan song for them that she recently wrote. 

She explained that she made the new song in celebration of Highlight's 12th debut anniversary. 

The two Highlight members focused on listening to the melody as well as lyrics. 

When the song ended, Son Dong Woon noticed the tears in Yang Yo Seop's eyes. 

Son Dong Woon said to Yang Yo Seop, "I mean, I almost cried as well, but don't cry." 

Yang Yo Seop commented, "I had to try really hard to stop myself from crying. I'm so touched. Thank you."  
 

(Credit= '딩고 뮤직 / dingo music' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.