뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Responds to an American Reporter Assuming He Was Not Big Before 'Squid Game'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Responds to an American Reporter Assuming He Was Not Big Before 'Squid Game'

[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Responds to an American Reporter Assuming He Was Not Big Before 'Squid Game'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.11 14:41 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Responds to an American Reporter Assuming He Was Not Big Before Squid Game
Actor Lee Jung Jae sensibly responded to an American reporter who assumed he was not big before 'Squid Game'. 

On November 10, one media outlet in the U.S. shared an interview of Lee Jung Jae online. 

In the video, Lee Jung Jae was being interviewed at the LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles Music of Art where he was invited for his mega-hit series 'Squid Game'. 
Lee Jung JaePrior to the event, one American reporter said to Lee Jung Jae, "I'm sure you can't leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life changes for you since the series?" 

Lee Jung Jae smiled and answered, "Yeah, you are right, indeed. The biggest change has to be that I'm so recognized by everybody everywhere." 

Then, he added, "That is, in the United States, I mean.", indirectly mentioning that it was not the case in Korea.
Lee Jung JaeThe actor continued, "When I go to restaurants, out on the streets, I get recognized by so many people. Sometimes, when they are staring at me, I get startled and think, 'Why are they looking at me like that?'" 

He resumed, "But then when our eyes meet, they would instantly talk about 'Squid Game'. Those are the moments when I truly feel like we really did make it big." 
Lee Jung JaeLee Jung Jae initially made debut as a commercial model in 1993, then slowly worked his way up to one of the top actors in Korea. 

He was already a superstar in Korea years before 'Squid Game'. 

The reporter's assumptions that his fame not being present before 'Squid Game' may have somewhat bothered Lee Jung Jae, but he did not show that at all. 

Through his answer, he clarified that he did not wake up to find himself suddenly famous.

He also made sure the reporter did not feel awkward for asking such a question while answering her question that many are giving him the thumbs up for being so sensible. 
 

(Credit= 'extratv' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.