[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hae Soo Almost Sets His Agency Building on Fire While Making Dalgona

'Squid Game' actor Park Hae Soo almost set fire to his agency building while making dalgona (Korean toffee candy).On November 9, Park Hae Soo's agency uploaded a new video on their YouTube channel.In the video, Park Hae Soo made dalgona that many around the world are trying to make after featuring in his global hit series 'Squid Game'.First, he melted sugar in a metal ladle with a wooden chopstick.Then, he had to stir in a pinch of baking soda.Instead of a pinch though, he just kept adding more and more to it.Soon after, the candy suddenly swelled, caught fire and got burned.Park Hae Soo quickly blew out the fire, then laughed.His first dalgona was a total failure; it looked almost like lava.After that, Park Hae Soo pretended as if that had never happened, then continued trying making dalgona.He failed several times, but he made an almost perfect one in the end with a duckling shape on top.When asked if he could save the duckling without breaking it, he said, "I'll try my best to succeed, but it may take a while."Not long later though, he managed to save the duckling, which gave him the big smile.(Credit= 'BH Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)