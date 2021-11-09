[SBS Star] RM Shares When He Feels the Proudest as the Leader of BTS

RM of K-pop boy group BTS revealed when he feels the proudest to be the leader of the group.Recently, one past interview where RM spoke about being the group's leader resurfaced online.In this interview, RM was asked, "When do you feel the proudest as the leader of BTS?"RM answered, "I sometimes wonder what my position as the leader truly means, because I believe it's kind of like a label that somebody put on me. It was basically as if someone came up to me and said, 'Hey, you be the leader, okay?'"He continued, "I mean, being the leader is nothing, really. So, I didn't want to give myself any pressure or feel too responsible for it."He went on, "I didn't want to take all the responsibilities simply because I was the leader; I wanted to enjoy my life just as much as everyone else, free from those feelings and thoughts. I didn't think I was given the leading role to feel like that, you know."However, looking back, RM said there were actually times when he did feel proud.RM said, "They were when my fellow members told me, 'Ah, Nam-joon (RM's real name) got us here. If it wasn't for his great effort, we wouldn't have made it this far.'"He resumed, "It wasn't like I worked harder as I was the leader, but more attention to details is definitely needed. I thank them for knowing that."Lastly, he added, "They give me much more credit than what I do as the leader, and this is probably the main reason why I keep wanting to be their leader."(Credit= HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)