뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] One Trainee Who Got Into SM·JYP·YG Share Why She Left the Agencies
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] One Trainee Who Got Into SM·JYP·YG Share Why She Left the Agencies

[SBS Star] One Trainee Who Got Into SM·JYP·YG Share Why She Left the Agencies

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.08 17:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] One Trainee Who Got Into SM·JYP·YG Share Why She Left the Agencies
K-pop trainee Lee Ji-woo shared why she left SM, JYP and YG Entertainment.  

Recently, MBC's upcoming television show 'My Teenage Girl' shared a teaser video online. 

In the teaser video, Lee Ji-woo was seen speaking to psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young about her life as a trainee. 

Lee Ji-woo said, "I started training to make K-pop debut at SM Entertainment at first. But I moved to JYP Entertainment only a few months later. I got into the acting part there, not K-pop." 

She continued, "I got into YG Entertainment following that, but left soon after. This all happened within a year. I was 15 years old." 
Lee Ji-wooThen, Lee Ji-woo explained why she made a choice to leave such big agencies where all K-pop trainees dream of entering, "When I was there, I felt so much pressure that I was scared to dance." 

She explained further, "At the end of every month, I had to dance in front of the other trainees as well as my trainers. I just couldn't do that. I felt scared to dance with them looking at me." 
Lee Ji-wooLee Ji-woo revealed that she dreamed of becoming a K-pop star for a long time since when she was young. 

The trainee said, "It's been my dream for so long, but I couldn't overcome my fear of being judged when I was at those agencies. That's why I walked out of them."

She continued, "As I joined this show, the fear came over me again. I could only dance when I was alone, so I practiced choreographies after returning home, until like three to four in the morning." 

She added, "Even though I've tried hard, it felt like my dance skills weren't making any improvements. I also felt upset when the dance instructors would make negative comments about my dance." 
Lee Ji-woo(Credit= MBC My Teenage Girl) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.