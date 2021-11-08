뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Clumsy BTS RM Even Struggles to Make Instant Noodles by Himself?
Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.08 16:18 View Count
RM of K-pop boy group BTS made fans laugh as he struggled to make instant noodles by himself. 

On November 5 episode of JTBC's television show 'BTS In the Soop 2', RM was seen making snacks for himself in the kitchen. 

As RM felt somewhat hungry, he decided to make some instant noodles to fill his stomach. 

He grabbed an instant noodle box, unwrapped the surrounding plastics, then pour some hot water in there. 
RMHis noodle-making was smooth like butter until he poured hot water in the box, but it went all downhill from then. 

Instant noodles are supposedly very easy to make, even elementary school students can make it without a problem. 

However, it seemed like it was hard for RM, because he struggled and struggled. 
RMSince he had to drain the hot water for this particular instant noodles, he had to move the box to the sink. 

As he moved the box, he kept on steaming himself with the hot steam that he repeatedly said, "It's hot!" 

Once he successfully managed to drain the water, he had to put the seasoning in and mix it well with the noodles. 

But he got the red seasoning mixture on his white t-shirt. 

So, he ended up mixing the noodles and seasoning while keeping himself distant from it. 
 
RM is actually known to be a very clumsy person, although he looks like a flawless person. 

He frequently makes mistakes, and this part of 'BTS In the Soop' showed this clearly. 

(Credit= JTBC BTS In the Soop) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.