뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Complains About Having No Regular Income After Leaving 'Running Man'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Complains About Having No Regular Income After Leaving 'Running Man'

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Complains About Having No Regular Income After Leaving 'Running Man'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.08 11:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Complains About Having No Regular Income After Leaving Running Man
Actor Lee Kwang Soo cutely complained about having no regular income after stepping down from 'Running Man'. 

On November 6 episode of MBC's television show 'Hang Out with Yoo', Yu Jae Seok was seen having a conversation on the phone with Lee Kwang Soo. 

After receiving a mission from the production team to spend 200,000 won (approximately 168 dollars) at a shopping center in an hour, Yu Jae Seok called people he knows to borrow 200,000 won out of fun. 
Yu Jae SeokFirst, Yu Jae Seok called comedian Cho Sae-ho who told him, "I can't sign in to my mobile banking application because there is an error with my password at the moment." 

He added, "It's not like I don't want to lend you the money, but I can't. If I were next to you, then I would have just given you cash. Perhaps, it'll be faster for you to ask someone else..." 
Yu Jae SeokSo, Yu Jae Seok decided to give Lee Kwang Soo a call to see if he would lend him the money. 

As soon as Lee Kwang Soo picked up his call, Yu Jae Seok just said, "Hey, lend me 200,000 won." 

Lee Kwang Soo immediately responded, "You know what? I had zero income last month. No money came through my bank account, not even 1 won." 

He continued with a loud voice, "It's my first time having no income in like 10 years!" 

Yu Jae Seok responded, "Are you saying that you can't lend me any money then?"

Lee Kwang Soo laughed and commented, "Hyung, I seriously had no earnings last month. I have no money." 
Yu Jae SeokEarlier this year, Lee Kwang Soo left SBS' television show 'Running Man' that he had been on for about 11 years. 

(Credit= MBC Hang Out with Yoo, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.