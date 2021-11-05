[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON to Become an Uncle in 2 Months

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON will become an uncle in about two months.On November 4, G-DRAGON's older sister Kwon Da-mi updated her Instagram with a new photo.The photo was a prenatal ultrasound picture of Kwon Da-mi and her husband actor Kim Min-joon's son.Along with this photo, Kwon Da-mi wrote, "We will be meeting our baby in two months. It's a boy."She continued, "We gave him the nickname 'ddorong'. We also named him Kim Yi-deun, Kim Min-joon's baby boy."Kwon Da-mi and Kim Min-joon married each other in October 2019.Since then, Kwon Da-mi and Kim Min-joon were frequently spotted spending time with G-DRAGON.Fans are super excited about G-DRAGON becoming an uncle soon, and many cannot wait until they see G-DRAGON playing with his nephew.They shared comments such as, "Uncle GD?! Oh my...!", "His nephew is the luckiest nephew in the world!", "Honestly can't wait to see G-DRAGON with his nephew together!" and so on.(Credit= 'damikwon_' Instagram)(SBS Star)