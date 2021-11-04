뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MONSTA X MINHYUK Responds to Sasaeng Fan's Calls During a Live Broadcast
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] MONSTA X MINHYUK Responds to Sasaeng Fan's Calls During a Live Broadcast

[SBS Star] MONSTA X MINHYUK Responds to Sasaeng Fan's Calls During a Live Broadcast

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.04 17:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MONSTA X MINHYUK Responds to Sasaeng Fans Calls During a Live Broadcast
MINHYUK of K-pop boy group MONSTA X warned sasaeng fans (overly-obsessive fans) during a live broadcast. 

November 3 was MINHYUK's 28th birthday, and he celebrated this special day with his fans in the evening through a live broadcast. 
MINHYUKWhile MINHYUK was having a good time by answering fans' questions, he noticed an incoming call on his phone. 

He looked at the camera and said, "It looks like one MONBEBE (the name of MONSTA X's fandom) is calling me right now."

He calmly resumed, "Stop calling me, please. The person who calls me like this isn't MONBEBE. I don't consider you as one." 
MINHYUKAs it stopped ringing, he continued to communicate with fans; but he was soon interrupted again. 

MINHYUK frowned and said in a firm manner, "Ah, stop calling me, seriously! We are having a party right now. I didn't invite you! Stop calling me!" 

Then, MINHYUK turned his phone on the 'Do Not Disturb' mode. 

However, it rang again, and MINHYUK sighed and commented, "I turned on the 'Do Not Disturb' mode, why is it still ringing?" 
MINHYUKMINHYUK is known for his happy smile and bubbly personality, but they were clearly not there for sasaeng fans. 

(Credit= 'MONSTA X' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.