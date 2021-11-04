[SBS Star] MONSTA X MINHYUK Responds to Sasaeng Fan's Calls During a Live Broadcast

MINHYUK of K-pop boy group MONSTA X warned sasaeng fans (overly-obsessive fans) during a live broadcast.November 3 was MINHYUK's 28th birthday, and he celebrated this special day with his fans in the evening through a live broadcast.While MINHYUK was having a good time by answering fans' questions, he noticed an incoming call on his phone.He looked at the camera and said, "It looks like one MONBEBE (the name of MONSTA X's fandom) is calling me right now."He calmly resumed, "Stop calling me, please. The person who calls me like this isn't MONBEBE. I don't consider you as one."As it stopped ringing, he continued to communicate with fans; but he was soon interrupted again.MINHYUK frowned and said in a firm manner, "Ah, stop calling me, seriously! We are having a party right now. I didn't invite you! Stop calling me!"Then, MINHYUK turned his phone on the 'Do Not Disturb' mode.However, it rang again, and MINHYUK sighed and commented, "I turned on the 'Do Not Disturb' mode, why is it still ringing?"MINHYUK is known for his happy smile and bubbly personality, but they were clearly not there for sasaeng fans.(Credit= 'MONSTA X' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)