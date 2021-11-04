[SBS Star] "Let's See Each Other When the Wind Becomes Warmer" RM Writes a Touching Letter to Fans

RM of K-pop boy group BTS wrote a letter to fans that touched their hearts.Early in the morning of November 4, RM shared a post on an official fan community.In his post, RM said, "Are you all doing well? It's getting harder for me to write long, so I'm writing a long post for the first time in a while so that I don't forget how to write it."He continued, "There are so many things going in my head that I don't know how I should deliver them to you, but one thing I know for sure is that I want everyone I love to be in peace."He went on, "I, too, have been searching for peace and stability for a great period of time, but I feel like I'm also one of those people who wants drama in life. When life becomes a little more stable, I feel nervous and agitated. It's weird."Then, RM looked back on the days when he first came to Seoul to achieve his dream to make debut in the music industry.RM commented, "Although it's been years since I arrived in Seoul when I was 17, I feel like nothing has changed about me. I look back on those days from time to time, but I really do feel like I'm the same."He carried on, "Well, after all, I'm still only 28 years old, and I probably need a lot more years in order to get my thoughts to the point where I want them to be.""Actually, I've recently started writing a diary. I decided to write my words here today though, because I didn't feel like grabbing a pen today. What I realized was that all my posts in the past as well as posts nowadays had similar faces.", he resumed.Lastly, he said, "Anyway, I miss you lots, and think about you every once in a while. The winter that unexpectedly visited us the other day has run away now, and the weather is perfect for walks. Let's see each other when the wind becomes warmer. I'll keep making music and work on strengthening myself. Miss you!"(Credit= WeVerse, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)