[SBS Star] Ro-ah Melts Cho Yoonhee's Heart with Her Answer to "Why Did You Come to This World?"

Actress Cho Yoonhee's daughter Ro-ah gave the actress the sweetest answer to a question, "Why did you come to this world?"On November 3 episode of JTBC's television show 'Brave Single Parenting' (literal translation), Cho Yoonhee was seen spending some time with Ro-ah at a park.While having some snacks together, Cho Yoon-hee asked Ro-ah, "Can I ask you something, Ro-ah? Why did you come to this world? Why were you born?"Ro-ah responded after a bit of pause, "Umm... Because I thought you might be scared by yourself.", then smiled like an angel.During the interview with the production team later on, Cho Yoonhee shared her thoughts about her answer.Cho Yoon-hee said, "Previously on this show, Kim Na-young asked this question to her son Yi-joon. At that time, he told her that he came to the world because he wanted to see his mother."She continued, "I was so touched by his answer that I wanted to ask my daughter the same question for some time. Then, I finally did at the park."She resumed, "Ro-ah's response very surprised me. I've thought over her response, and it really was true that I may have been a little scared and lonely all by myself."The actress added, "After hearing her response, I once again realized how precious Ro-ah was to me, and how grateful I feel about having her by my side."Back in May 2017, Cho Yoonhee and actor Lee Dong Gun announced that they were expecting a baby.The couple got married soon after that, but divorced each other last year.(Credit= JTBC Brave Single Parenting)(SBS Star)