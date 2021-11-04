[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Shares Who Exactly He Is Going to Marry

K-pop boy group BTS' member V shared that he is going to marry his fellow group members.On November 3, BTS released a preview for their '2022 Season's Greetings' video on YouTube.In the video, the seven members of BTS―RM, SUGA, JIN, J-HOPE, V, JIMIN and JUNGKOOK playing with each other during a break from their shooting.They were also spotted sitting together, having a fun talk after the shooting.Only small parts of their conversation were shown in this preview, so it was hard to tell the overall context of their conversation, but one thing that V said made fans scream in joy.With a smile, he said, "I will marry the members of BTS!"Then, the rest of BTS members burst into laughter, while V awkwardly laughed and moved his hands in denial.It is not known why exactly he said this, and how the members actually responded to V's remark, but this was enough to make fans happy and excited.This particular part of the preview immediately went viral online, and all fans gave similar responses to it.Their comments included, "Don't forget to invite me to the wedding, Tae-hyung!", "Ohhh! What great news!", "Oh yesssss! Please! That would totally be my dream-come-true!" and so on.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)